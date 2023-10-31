Semifinal hopes finally over for Tigers with Pakistan loss 

A seven-wicket loss at the hands of Pakistan in Bangladesh's seventh ICC World Cup match ensured that Bangladesh are no longer in contention for a top-four finish.

A sixth successive loss in seven matches rules Bangladesh out mathematically from a semi-final spot, while Pakistan, who moved to fifth on the table with six points keep their top-four hopes alive.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi shone with the ball as he picked up three wickets for 23 runs to bundle out Bangladesh for 204 after which opener Fakhar Zaman, on his return to the side, notched up his 16th ODI fifty, smashing seven sixes and three fours for a 74-ball 81 to help Pakistan to their third win with 105 balls to spare.

Bangladesh have two more matches left against Sri Lanka and Australia on November 6 and 11 respectively, while Pakistan will look to trump New Zealand and England on November 4 and 11 to further reinforce their hopes of reaching the semifinals.

Miraz's 100th ODI scalp denies Fakhar a century

Mehedi Hasan Miraz's third wicket of the innings that sent back Fakhar Zaman for a 74-ball 81 gave the off-spinner his 100th ODI scalp. Miraz became the seventh Bangladesh bowler to achieve the feat.

Fakhar's dismissal left Pakistan three down for 171 after 28 overs.

The left-handed batter smashed seven sixes and three fours and looked largely unbothered by the Bangladesh bowlers as he eyed his 11th ODI ton but he lacked adequate connection when he tried to slog-sweep Miraz over deep midwicket and was caught on the ropes.

He smashed Miraz for four sixes before his dismissal.

Shafique, Babar departs but rampant Fakhar marches on

Pakistan lost opener Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam within five overs but a rampant Fakhar Zaman went on his merry way in their pursuit of Bangladesh's 204-run target.

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz sent back both Shafiqe (68) and Babar (9) but at the other end a rampant Fakhar remained unbeaten on 80 runs off 69 balls after 26 overs helping Pakistan to two down for 165.

The left-handed batter smashed seven sixes and three fours and is eyeing his 11th ODI ton.

Fakhar and Shafique hit fifties to lead Pakistan's chase

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique hit fifties to lead Pakistan's chase of 204 against Bangladesh.

Shafique reached the landmark in 56 balls when he nudged Taskin Ahmed through the off-side in the 18th over of the innings, while Fakhar got there in great fashion in the same over, taking 51 balls as he danced down the wicket to bludgeon Taskin over the sightscreen.

Their fifties propelled Pakistan to 105 for no loss after 18 overs.

Pakistan openers off to solid start

Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique got their side off to a solid start with a 52–run stand after the first 10 overs in their pursuit of Bangladesh's 204-run target.

Zaman led the charge with two sixes and as many fours for his unbeaten 33-ball 30, while his partner put away two boundaries remaining not out on 20 off 27 balls after the end of the Powerplay.



Bangladesh all out for 204

Another Sorry display with the bat saw Bangladesh get bundled out for 204 after opting to bat first against Pakistan in their ICC World Cup encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored with a 70-ball 56, while Liton Das and skipper Shakib Al Hasan managed 45 and 43 runs respectively as Pakistan bowlers displayed a comprehensive effort, with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheading the attack scalping three wickets, including two in the Powerplay.

Bangladesh, the team who has lost the most number of wickets in the powerplay in the tournament so far, lost three wickets within the first 10 overs after which opener Liton and veteran Mahmudullah put on a 79-run stand to allow room for progress in the innings.

Liton, who opted for a watchful approach, put away six fours for his steady 64-ball 45 before he ballooned one straight to midwicket off the bowling of off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed.

Mahmudullah was castled by Shaheen, who came around the wicket and got the old ball to shape away from the right-handed batter.

Shakib gave his wicket away after a hard-fought 64-ball 43 as threw his wicket away while trying to pull Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf in the 40th over, with Bangladesh battling to post a competitive total.

With 10 overs still to go, Shakib, who had weathered the storm after Bangladesh were reduced to four down for 102 following Liton's loss, struggled throughout to milk the runs but looked determined to grind it out but managed to undo his hard work when he top-edged it straight to midwicket.

Shakib pulls unsuccessfully, throws his wicket away

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan gave his wicket away after a hard-fought 64-ball 43 as threw his wicket away while trying to pull Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf in the 40th over.

With 10 overs still to go, Shakib, who had weathered the storm after Bangladesh were reduced to four down for 102 following Liton Das's loss, struggled throughout to milk the runs but looked determined to grind it out but managed to undo his hard work when he top edged it straight to midwicket.

His dismissal left Bangladesh at seven down for 185, exposing the tail as Taskin Ahmed came to the middle.



Towhid departs cheaply, Bangladesh lose their sixth

Towhid Hridoy's come back innings lasted just three balls, as the batter took a single, hit leg-spinner Usama Mir for a towering six and then got caught at slip against the same bowler to depart for just seven as Bangladesh slumped to 141-6 after 32 overs.

Shakib, who has so far made a dogged 15 off 37 balls, is now joined by Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

Shaheen ends Mahmudullah's resistance

Mahmudullah's resistance ended on 56 as pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi went through his defences with a fuller length delivery that ricocheted off his pads into the stumps as Bangladesh are reduced to 133-5 after 31 overs against Pakistan in Kolkata.

Mahmudullah's 70-ball innings, which contained six fours and a six, rescued Bangladesh after a precarious start. However, after his dismissal the Tigers find themselves cornered against Pakistan.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan is woefully short of confidence, batting on just 14 off 35 balls. He has been joined at the middle by Towhid Hridoy, who is making his comeback into the team after being left out for the previous two matches owing to poor returns with the bat.

The momentum brought by the 79-run stand between Mahmudullah and Liton Das has withered away as Bangladesh once again need to rebuild.

Mahmudullah hits fifty

Mahmudullah's good run with the bat in the World Cup continues as the experienced batted complete a half-century against Pakistan off 58 balls as Bangladesh reached 113-4 after 26 overs in Kolkata.

Mahmudullah has so far hit six fours and a six in his innings and has looked the best batter from the Bangladesh camp.

Shakib Al Hasan, his partner at the middle, is finding life incredibly difficult at the middle. It took him nine balls to get off the mark and is batting on four off 18 balls.

Liton throws it away

Bangladesh lost a wicket against the run of play, as Liton Das gifted his wicket just when the Tigers were looking settled after a tumultuous start against Pakistan in Kolkata.

Liton, who made 45 off 64 balls, chipped an ordinary looking delivery from Iftikhar Ahmed straight to Agha Salman inside the 30-yeard circle.

Before the dismissal, Bangladesh were enjoying a good spell in the game as Liton and Mahmudullah were dominating the Pakistan spinners.

Bangladesh are 102-4 after 21 overs. Mahmudullah is four runs away from a fifty and has been joined in the middle by skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Liton-Mahmudullah complete 50-run partnership

Liton Das and Mahmudullah are carrying on with their rebuild after a top order collapse as they completed a 50-run partnership off 62 balls as Bangladesh reached 75-3 after 17 overs in Kolkata.

After losing three wickets for just 23 runs, Liton and Mahmudullah have stopped the free fall of wickets and also kept the scoreboard ticking at a good rate.

Mahmudullah, who is looking in good touch, crunched a boundary through behind square off Wasim to complete the fifty-run stand.

Mahmudullah has so far hit five boundaries and moved to 31 off 35 balls.

Liton, on the other hand, is batting on 33 off 55 deliveries, 17 runs away from scoring his third half-century in the World Cup.

Liton survived a close call in the 16th over, when he tried to take the aerial route against leg-spinner Usama Mir and ended up top-edging the ball.

Haris Rauf came charging from long-off to take the catch but thankfully for Liton, the ball landed just a few feet short off him.

Liton-Mahmudullah fight to arrest collapse

Mahmudullah and Liton Das are in the midst of a rebuild as Bangladesh ended the first powerplay with 37 runs on the board with the loss of three wickets.

Liton is batting on 19 off 31 balls, with the help of three boundaries. Mahmudullah, who has been promoted to number five, has made nine off 13 deliveries and has so far hit one four through the off side.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf gave Pakistan the early strikes they would've hoped for after being asked to bowl first.

Shaheen, Rauf early strikes leave Bangladesh reeling

Bangladesh got off to a disastrous start against Pakistan, losing three wickets inside the first six overs in their ICC ODI World Cup match against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata today.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi dealt a double blow, trapping Tanzid Hasan lbw for a duck in the first over and then getting Najmul Hossain Shanto caught for just four in his following over as Bangladesh were reduced to 6-2.

Haris Rauf then joined worsened Bangladesh's problems by removing Mushfiqur Rahim for five in the last ball of the sixth over.

Liton Das is batting on 14 as Bangladesh are reeling on 23-3 after six overs. Mahmudullah has joined Liton at the middle.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.