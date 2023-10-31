Towhid returns as Bangladesh bat first against Pakistan

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata today, where the Tigers are hoping end their five-match losing streak in the ICC ODI World Cup.

Bangladesh have made just one change, bringing in batter Towhid Hridoy in place of Mahedi Hasan in a bid to strengthen the fragile batting line-up.

Pakistan, who are seventh in the points-table with two wins and four losses, have made three changes as Imam-Ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have been replaced by Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman and Usama Mir.

Although mathematically the chance remains, Shakib and his troops are already all but out of the semifinal race.

However, they still have a lot to play for as the qualification for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is on the line.

The top 7 teams of the World Cup group-stage and hosts Pakistan will compete in the eight-team event.

The Tigers are languishing at the second-last spot in the points-table with five defeats and only one win in six games and need to score some points if they are to qualify for the event.

Pakistan, on the other hand, still have a slim chance of making it to the semifinal, but a defeat today will end all chances.

Teams

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf