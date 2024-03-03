More Sports
Star Sports Report
Sun Mar 3, 2024 12:49 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 01:00 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Ruman Sana makes shock retirement from national team

Star Sports Report
Sun Mar 3, 2024 12:49 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 01:00 PM

Ruman Sana, Bangladesh's star archer, has decided to not represent the national team anymore, confirmed Bangladesh Archery Federation general secretary Kazi Razibuddin Ahmed Chapol.

The Olympian archer has already sent a letter to the federation in this regard and is steadfast on his decision, Chapol confirmed to The Daily Star on Sunday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Ruman Sana sent us a letter saying that he won't represent the national team anymore over personal reasons," Chapol said. "He had said this many times verbally before sending the letter. It's his personal decision."

When asked whether Sana was contacted to retract his decision, Chapol said: "The training committee spoke to him about this, but he is adamant regarding his decision."

Ruman has been going through poor form in recent times. He was handed a twp-year suspension in 2022 over disciplinary reasons but the suspension was later reduced to six months.However, he never got back into form after that incident. 

He was not included in the Bangladesh contingent which took part in the Asia Cup Stage 1 in Iraq recently. Ruman, who played in the last Olympics as a qualifier, was not among the archers for whom the federation would seek a wild card for this year's Olympics.  

Related topic:
archeryRuman SanaBangladesh Archery Federation
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Emdadul eliminated

Bangladesh set up two finals against India in Asia Cup Archery

1w ago

Hakim-Diya win gold in Asia Cup

Hosts rule second day

Ruman wins bronze in Archery World Cup

|বাংলাদেশ

বন্যপ্রাণী পাচারের ‘ট্রানজিট’ বাংলাদেশ

প্যাটাগোনিয়ান মারা। কিছুটা খরগোশ ও কিছুটা হরিণের মতো দেখতে এই প্রাণীর আবাসস্থল দক্ষিণ আমেরিকার প্যাটাগোনিয়ার বিশাল এলাকাসহ আর্জেন্টিনার অনেক জায়গায়। এই তৃণভোজী স্তন্যপায়ী প্রাণীটি উপমহাদেশের এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

৮ মাসে সর্বোচ্চ রেমিট্যান্স ফেব্রুয়ারিতে ২.১৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification