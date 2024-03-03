Ruman Sana makes shock retirement from national team

Ruman Sana, Bangladesh's star archer, has decided to not represent the national team anymore, confirmed Bangladesh Archery Federation general secretary Kazi Razibuddin Ahmed Chapol.

The Olympian archer has already sent a letter to the federation in this regard and is steadfast on his decision, Chapol confirmed to The Daily Star on Sunday.

"Ruman Sana sent us a letter saying that he won't represent the national team anymore over personal reasons," Chapol said. "He had said this many times verbally before sending the letter. It's his personal decision."

When asked whether Sana was contacted to retract his decision, Chapol said: "The training committee spoke to him about this, but he is adamant regarding his decision."

Ruman has been going through poor form in recent times. He was handed a twp-year suspension in 2022 over disciplinary reasons but the suspension was later reduced to six months.However, he never got back into form after that incident.

He was not included in the Bangladesh contingent which took part in the Asia Cup Stage 1 in Iraq recently. Ruman, who played in the last Olympics as a qualifier, was not among the archers for whom the federation would seek a wild card for this year's Olympics.