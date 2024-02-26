Jhuma dreams of Paris Paralympics

Jhuma Akter, a physically-challenged archer, is dreaming of qualifying for the Paris Paralympic Games as a four-member Bangladesh para-archery team is all set to take part in two international tournaments in Dubai from Feb 29 to March 7.

Jhuma became paralysed in the lower part of her body five years ago after falling from a tree, injuring her spinal cord severely. She was admitted to CRP in Saver where her condition gradually improved. At one stage, she started playing wheelchair basketball.

Seven months ago, Jhuma shifted to archery from basketball and won a bronze medal in compound event by competing against able-bodied female archers in the national ranking archery tournament.

"I have been training the archers for the last six months and Jhuma has improved a lot within a short period of time. She has been scoring 345 to 347 out of 360 points which is considered a world-standard score. If she can carry her training scores into the competition, she has a good chance of qualifying for the Paris Paralympic Games," coach Nishit Das said at a press conference at BOA Auditorium on Monday.

Jhuma also took part in Para Asian Games in China last year where she finished ninth among 24 archers.

Apart from Jhuma, three more archers – Rupali Akter, Al Amin Hossain and Khorshedur Rahman – will be part of the Bangladesh contingent and the three archers will compete in recurve events.

"I won a bronze medal competing against able-bodied archers in a national ranking tournament, so I am confident of doing well in both tournaments and secure a place for the Paralympic Games," said Jhuma.

"Rupali is making scores of up to 310 out of 360 and if she can do well in the elimination round, she has too will have a good chance of securing a Paralympic Games place," said Nishit, who used to be coach of the national archery team in before 2010.

Apart from the Paralympic Games qualification event, the archers will also compete in 8th Fazza International Para Archery Championships where some 228 physically-challenged archers from 55 countries will be competing.

Bangladesh Para Archery Association's (BPAA) general secretary Faisal Ahsan Ullah is hoping that the archers will perform well in both tournaments.

"On the basis of different parametres of para archery, the archers will be classified in different groups before taking part in the competition. So, if an archer is placed into the upper grade compared to the practice in their own countries, it gets tougher for them to compete. However, we are hopeful about their success," said Ahsan, praising sponsors KGN Medicare Limited.

BPAA president Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal and KGN Medicare's managing director Dr Syeda Tasnim Jahan were present, among others, at the press conference.