Ruman pleads for return to national team

Ace archer Ruman Sana has sought exemption from his suspension in a letter to the president of Bangladesh Archery Federation.

"Addressing the president of the federation, Sana sent a letter seeking exemption of his release from the national team, without any condition, on May 2," the federation's general secretary Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal said on Wednesday.

"We will discuss the topic of the letter at an executive committee meeting and take a decision," Chapal said, adding that the meeting may be held within two or three months since a meeting was held on May 4.

Ruman tendered his resignation from national team duties in February citing shoulder injury, poor performance, lack of confidence and inability to take pressure in international tournaments.

However, the matter came to light in early March and sparked a lot of discussion in sports fraternity before the BAF executive committee accepted his resignation on March 15.

In an interview with The Daily Star on March 4, Ruman said, "I don't know whether I will change my decision in coming days but it is sure that I will never return under the existing facilities…If they [federation] increase the facilities, I can stay in archery. Otherwise, I will not be here because I badly need financial support to continue playing."

It is believed that Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, where Ruman is employed, played a key role in convincing the archer to seek exemption.