Thu Mar 7, 2024 09:10 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 09:16 PM

Jhuma secures Paris Paralympic quota

Thu Mar 7, 2024 09:10 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 09:16 PM
PHOTO: Ibrahim Khalil Ibu

Jhuma Akhter, a physically challenged archer, finally secured a direct place for August-September's Paris Paralympic Games after finishing third in the 50m individual compound event of the competition's qualifiers in Dubai.

Jhuma beat Teresa Wallace of the USA 138-134 in the bronze-medal match on Wednesday but her qualification for the Paris Paralympic Games was confirmed on Thursday.

"Bangladesh has been awarded a quota for the Paris Paralympic Games on the basis of Jhuma's result. We can also send any other archer if Jhuma can not go. The decision was made today," said Bangladesh Paralympic Association president Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal.

Jhuma AkhterarcheryParis Paralympic Games
