Mohammedan off to flyer in hockey league

Title aspirants Mohammedan SC registered a 4-0 win against lowly Azad SC in their opening match of Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The Black and Whites, playing without their foreign players, found themselves in a spot of bother with Azad players giving their superior opponents a run for their money in the first two quarters of the game.

However, the national team players of Mohammedan including Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Sarwar Hossain, Shafiul Alam Shishir, Al Nahyan Shuvo, and Din Islam Emon regrouped to find a breakthrough eventually.

Amirul Islam finally broke the deadlock by converting a penalty corner in the 35th minute before Emon and Jimmy struck one goal apiece in the third quarter. Monoj Babu added the fourth in the fourth quarter.

In the day's first match, Bangladesh Sporting Club registered a hard-fought 6-4 win over Victory SC, thanks to a hattrick from Indian forward Prince Kumar. It took a tremendous performance from Prince after Victory SC, featuring all local players, surprisingly took a 3-1 lead at one stage.

Prince first gave Bangladesh SC an eight-minute lead before Victory showed their character to strike three goals in a span of nine minutes. However, Bangladesh Sporting Club restored the lead in the third quarter by scoring three goals, with Prince completing his hattrick in the 45th minute.

In the fourth and final quarter, Bangladesh SC, featuring four Indian players, struck two more goals before Victoria netted their fourth four minutes before the final whistle.