Mohammedan mulling participation in IFA Shield

Bangladesh Premier League runners-up Mohammedan Sporting Club are planning to participate in the upcoming IFA Shield as part of their pre-season preparation after Indian Football Association, West Bengal officially invited the country's popular outfit on Wednesday.

Mohammedan participated in the tournament many times previously, finishing runners-up behind champions East Bengal in 1995.

Sheikh Jamal DC are the last Bangladeshi outfit to participate in the tournament in 2014 when they finished behind champions Kolkata Mohammedan.

Mohammedan director and football committee secretary Abu Hasan Prince said they have, on principle, agreed to take part, but the final decision will be taken on Saturday's technical committee meeting, subject to approval by the football committee chairman.

"It's a good opportunity for us to prepare for the season by taking part in the renowned IFA Shield tournament," Prince said, adding that they have already asked IFA to inform them about the facilities and requested the organisers to allow them a contingent of 30 members instead of 24.