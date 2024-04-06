Muzaffarov, Jafar rewrite script in same week

Jafar Iqbal jumps in the air to celebrate his goal against Sheikh Russel. Photo: BFF

Uzbekistan midfielder Muzaffar Muzaffarov produced a stunning goal under pressure as title contenders Mohammedan Sporting Club earned a 3-1 victory over Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in a Bangladesh Premier League fixture in Dhaka on Saturday.

With six wins in 11 matches, Mohammedan remained in the title race on 23 points – five behind leaders Bashundhara Kings – while Sheikh Russel stayed in seventh place.

Mohammedan, interestingly, arrived in the match after securing a semifinal spot in the Federation Cup with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the same opponents on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from Muzaffarov and super-sub Jafar Iqbal.

The first half of the contested affair at Bashundhara Kings Arena ended 1-1, with Sheikh Russel's coach Jugoslav Trenchovski sent off. The Black and Whites took the lead in the 37th minute through striker Souleymane Diabate converting a penalty kick before Sheikh Rusell's Serbian forward Vajislav Balabanovic equalised at the stroke of interval in similar fashion.

Sheikh Russel also saw their new-signing Guinean forward Sekou Sylla receiving marching order in the 80th minute, but it was an insult to injury as the setback was followed by Mohammedan striking twice in the span of six minutes, putting the game to bed.

Muzaffarov hit a screamer to the top corner from 35 yards in the 72nd minute, leaving national goalkeeper Mitul Marma unable to block despite diving at full stretch. Jafar then joined the party with a tap-in, doing full justice to Diabate's superb low cross.

In the day's other match, Sheikh Jamal rallied from behind to draw 2-2 with Bangladesh Police, and the results kept the two – who would face off in the Federation Cup quarterfinal – in fourth and fifth place, respectively.