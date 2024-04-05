Winning starts for MSC, Abahani

Title aspirants Mohammedan and Ababani made winning starts to the Super Six phase of Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Leaders Mohammedan continued their impressive run despite conceding a second-minute lead against Ajax. The Motijheel-based outfit banked on Malaysian recruits to come with a 9-2 victory after having beaten the same opposition 5-3 in the first round of matches.

Faizal Bin Sarri scored a hattrick while his compatriots Fitri Bin Sarri and Faiz Helmi Bin Jali were among the scorers alongside Din Islam Emon, Shahidul Haque Saikat, Mehedi Hasan and Rasel Mahmud Jimmy.

Meanwhile, smarting from a 2-1 defeat to Mariners in the previous match, Abahani managed to bag all three points with a 7-0 thrashing of Bangladesh Police in the day's first match.

The Sky Blues had beaten the same opposition 4-2 in the first round, but had it much easier yesterday, especially in the last three quarters.

Rumman Sarkar broke the deadlock in the 19th minute before striking his second in the 53rd minute while Ashraful Islam, Shilanand Lakra, Rezaul Karim Babu, Venkatesh Renche and Afan Yousub netted one goal each to wrap up the victory.

Mohammedan have 29 points from 11 matches, one more than nearest rivals Abahani.