Mariners exact revenge on Usha; Mohammedan keep marauding

Holders Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club began their Super Six phase of Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League with a 5-3 win over Usha Krira Chakra at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium yesterday, avenging the 5-1 defeat in the league opener.

Mariners raised their points total to 25 from 11 matches, seven fewer than leaders Mohammedan Sporting Club, who won 6-3 over Bangladesh Police in the day's other match. Mohammedan, who toiled hard to defeat Police 4-3 in their first meeting, led by three goals in the first two quarters to set the platform for back-to-back wins in Super Six.

Usha, however, lodged a complaint to the league committee after the match, informing their opponents had fielded six players from services' teams instead of allotted five, violating the league's bylaws.

"Usha filed the complaint in a non-systematic manner, so we responded to them, but we're looking into the matter because Mariners have four matches left," said league committee secretary Khaza Abu Taher Latif Munna, adding that the player against whom Usha filed the complaint was a free agent when he signed with Mariners.

In the game, Mariners went 3-0 up at one stage before Usha struck twice to reduce the margin in the third quarter. The defending champions, however, negated any possibility of a comeback as Usha's Indian recruit Ishrat Iktidar's hattrick goal ended up being a consolation one.