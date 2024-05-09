MSC management announces cash reward for footballers

The top brass of Mohammedan Sporting Club met its footballers in a courtesy meeting in the club premises in Motijheel on May 09, 2024. Photo: MSC

The top management of Mohammedan Sporting Club announced a cash reward to the players and coaching staff for confirming the Federation Cup final berth, as well as an additional cash incentive if the Black and Whites can defend the prestigious title.

"The club president, Abdul Mubeen, and the chairman of football committee, Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir, today had a courtesy meeting with the players, coaching staff and the football technical committee to inspire them, because Mohammedan moved into the Federation Cup final while they have also been performing well in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League," MSC technical committee convenor Imtiaz Sultan Jonny told The Daily Star after the meeting on Thursday.

Mohammedan advanced to the Federation Cup final with a 2-1 comeback victory over Bangladesh Police FC on Tuesday, and will now face the winners of the second semifinals between Bashundhara Kings and Abahani.

"They declared bonus for the team for ensuring the Federation Cup final and also declare to provide the further bonus if they can defend the title," said the former national footballer, adding that the top brass urged the players to sustain their performance in the next match of Bangladesh Premier League against Bashundhara Kings on Saturday, so that the team can finish on a high in the league.

As it stands in top-tier league, Mohammedan are now in second place in the BPL's 10-team table, with 28 points from 14 matches, nine points behind leaders Kings.

Jonny also said that they hope to keep the present roster intact for next season while also adding some better players to the squad to increase its depth.