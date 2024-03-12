Mushfik takes four as Mohammedan beat City Club 

Mohammedan SC pacer Mushfik Hasan starred with four wickets to guide his side to a 43-run win over City Club in the Dhaka Premier League in BKSP on Tuesday.

Mushfik returned four for 43 and had help from Ariful Islam, who scalped three, to help bundle out City Club for 197.

Batting first, Rony Talukdar (71 off 108) and Mahidul Islam Ankon (67 off 88) scored fifties to help Mohammedan to 240 all out.

In reply, Rayan Rahman scored a 90-ball 56 as all other batters failed to tackle Mohammedan bowlers.

The win gave Mohammedan their first points.

In the other two matches on the day, Legends of Rupganj beat Brothers Union by six wickets and Gazi Group Cricketers won by three wickets against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club.

