Fielder's foot on the rope, still Mushfiqur out caught

Prime Bank Cricket Club star Mushfiqur Rahim was given out dubiously during the match against Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

The incident happened at the 33.4 over mark of the Prime Bank innings when Mushfiqur's lofted shot against off spinner Nayeem Hasan was caught at deep mid-wicket by Abu Haider Rony, who mounted a terrific effort rolling to the ground while taking the catch.

However, replays showed that Rony's leg had touched the boundary ropes which clearly moved after the contact.

Mushfiqur waited in the middle as Prime Bank raised concerns over the on-field umpires' decision.

However, with no TV replays and third-umpire unavailable in DPL games, the umpires stuck to their decision as Mushfiqur eventually walked off the field after scoring 10.

Match referee Roquibul Hasan said as it is not a televised game, the umpires have to depend on the honesty of the fielders.

"Since first this is not a televised game, umpires have to depend on the fielders' honesty when they ask the fielders," he added.

Usually if there is uncertainty regarding a decision, the benefit of the doubt goes to the batter. Had the correct decision been made, Mushfiqur would have been given a six instead of been given out.

But Roquibul felt that the benefit of the doubt didn't factor in this match.

"On what basis can you ask for benefit of the doubt? How can we know since it's not a televised match and you can't go to the third-umpire?" he explained.

Earlier, Rony Talukdar's 131-ball 141 saw Mohammedan post 317 for 7. Prime Bank were 196 for 6 at the time of filing this report.