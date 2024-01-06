Former national footballer Zahirul Haque no more

Former national team footballer and captain of Mohammedan Sporting Club, Zahirul Haque, passed away today at the age of 89.

Having suffered from old-age complications for a few years, Haque had a heart attack on Thursday and was since admitted at the Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka where he breathed his last at 7:00 am on Saturday.

The namaz-e-janazas of the national award winning footballer will be held in Paikpara after Asr prayers and in Manipuri Para after Maghrib prayers. He will be laid to eternal rest at the Banani Graveyard.

Having started his footballer career for Tejgaon Friends Union Club in 1954, Haque played professional football till 1977 and spent the last 17 years of his professional career in Mohammedan. having captained the club for five years.

The defender also represented Pakistan national football team in various tournaments and tours at home and abroad throughout the 1960s and then represented Bangladesh national team after liberation.

He was felicitated the national sports award in 2001 and also received various other awards from different organisations for his contribution to football.

Haque left behind his wife, two sons, two daughters and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.