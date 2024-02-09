High-flying Mohammedan stutter at Rahmatganj

Mohammedan Sporting Club missed an opportunity to go top of the Bangladesh Premier League following a 1-1 draw against Rahmatganj MFS at the Birshrestho Ft Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Friday.

A week after a historic victory over league leaders Bashundhara Kings, the Black and Whites were brought down to earth by the Old Dhaka outfit, who have drawn all of their seven matches this campaign.

Rahmatganj took the lead in the 27th minute of the match, thanks to a stunning left-footed strike from Gambian forward Dawda Ceesay. Mohammedan were lucky to leave the field with a point as Rahmatganj's Uzbek defender Iktiyor Toshpo'latov needlessly handled the ball inside his own box on a cross from Arif Hossain.

Muzaffarov stepped up and converted the spot-kick to take the Black and Whites to 15 points from seven games, equal with Kings who have played a game less.

Meanwhile, Abahani moved closer to the top two with a 3-2 win over Brothers Union at the Muktijuddho Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi. Jonathan Fernandes, Washington Brandao and Cornelius Stewart gave Abahani a 3-0 lead early in the match before goals from Insan Hossen in the 59th minute and Rahul Hossen in stoppage time reduced the margin for the Gopibagh-based outfit.

After seven matches, Abahani have 13 points while Brothers are bottom of the table with three points.