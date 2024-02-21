Mustafizur’s BPL return in doubt?

Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman, who was hospitalised after being hit on the head by a ball during a practice session for his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team Comilla Victorians on Sunday in Chattogram, has been moved to his team hotel in Dhaka and is being kept under observation, according to the franchise.

There is, however, still some dark clouds hovering on Mustafizur's participation in BPL's remaining fixtures despite being out of danger. The player underwent a second CT scan on Monday night.

"We will continue dressing for next 3 days. And then will consult with neurosurgeon again on February 23," team physio Zahidul Islam was quoted as saying in a press release from the franchise.

The upcoming consultation with the neurosurgeon would decide Mustafizur's availability for BPL and the Sri Lanka series.

"We want to let you know that, given the condition we had Mustafizur in and with any head injury, it takes seven to forty days minimum to recover," neurosurgeon Dr. Moinuddin Mahmud briefed the media on Mustafizur, adding that Mustafizur's condition is improving.

"It's important for him [Mustafizur] to keep away and not be contaminated by having people near him," he added.

BCB doctor, however, was not keen on suggesting the Mustafizur would miss all the remaining matches, further informing that the player will be under observation and if there is no infection, the stitch would be cut in three to four days.