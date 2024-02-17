Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Feb 17, 2024 07:39 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 07:55 PM

Cricket

I'm surprised Salahuddin is not Bangladesh head coach: Moeen Ali 

Star Sports Report
Sat Feb 17, 2024 07:39 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 07:55 PM
Photos: Firoz Ahmed/Facebook

Comilla Victorians all-rounder Moeen Ali rated his side's head coach Mohammad Salahuddin as the best in Bangladesh and expressed his astonishment as to why he was not in charge of the Bangladesh national team.  

Moeen played vital roles when he won back-to-back Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) titles with Comilla Victorians in 2022 and 2023. On both occasions, he had Salahuddin at the helm, a coach who he has deemed as 'one of the best' he's ever worked with. 

"I am surprised he is not the head coach for Bangladesh. I am not sure if he's ever done it but he is one of the best I have worked with, he is definitely in my top five. He is one of the best coaches I have worked with. He is very good with young players. He is definitely the best in Bangladesh, that's my own opinion," Moeen told the media on Saturday. 

"I am very comfortable and I love playing for Comilla Victorians. They look after me very well and we have a good team and it's been three years I have been here [with Comilla] now and it's good," he added. 

A key member of England's 2022 T20 World Cup winning side, Moeen showed his class as he hit the ground running instantly in the ongoing edition of the BPL. He has made a habit of coming in late and delivering powering performances to help Comilla across the line. He made his mark with a hattrick and an unbeaten 24-ball 53 in his first match on Tuesday in Chattogram and has helped his side to consecutive wins after arriving in the country.  

Comilla VictoriansMoeen AliMohammad SalahuddinBCBBangladesh cricket team
