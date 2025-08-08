BCB in talks to reappoint Tony Hemming as Head of Turf Management

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in discussions to bring former head curator Tony Hemming back into the fold, a top board official confirmed to The Daily Star on Thursday.

"There is a discussion going on. We do not want to say much about the development since he [Tony] is still under contract with another board," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

When asked about the role Hemming is expected to take on, the official stated: "Tony is coming as Head of Turf Management, which means that every other curator in the country will be reporting back to him."

While reports suggest that Hemming is set to arrive in Dhaka on Friday, the BCB source said he could not confirm the timing. "Tony is returning, but although there are reports of him arriving on Friday, the board cannot confirm this at the moment since something like that wasn't discussed," the official added.

The development comes shortly after the BCB extended current head curator Gamini de Silva's contract by one year. However, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul previously indicated to The Daily Star that the board was exploring other options and a change in the curator's position could be imminent.

"We are talking with other curators and may replace him [Gamini]. His contract ended, so maybe something like a sudden death phase may come up," Bulbul said in July.

According to board sources, Gamini is scheduled to go on vacation on August 10. A final decision on his future is expected after further consultation with Tony Hemming following his arrival.