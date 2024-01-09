Tamim doing 'fine' after injury scare

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal suffered an injury while batting at the nets adjacent to the indoor facilities at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Tamim was facing Taskin Ahmed in the nets when a delivery hit his left index finger. The batter left the nets after the injury and received initial treatment.

The opener was then seen leaving the premises with a bandaged finger.

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Tamim Iqbal's BPL side Fortune Barishal later informed that Tamim is doing fine after the injury, quoting physio Bayjedul Islam.

"Tamim Iqbal has no complain. He is quite fine," Bayjedul was quoted as saying by the franchise.

Tamim last played an international game on September 26, 2023, during New Zealand's ODI tour of Bangladesh.

Tamim, has been undergoing net sessions for two days, is slated to feature in the Bangladesh Premier League game on January 20, when his side Fortune Barishal take on Rangpur Riders.