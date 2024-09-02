Dhaka is basically divided into a few "general areas". These areas refer to a larger neighbourhood that are recognised by the same name. For example – the Mirpur area might refer to the whole of Mirpur-1 through 12. Like every other neighbourhood in the city, there are a few perks of living in Mirpur.

Here are 5 things that make Mirpur special.

The Stadium

The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is one of the most popular places in the city. Being a nation with fervent zeal for cricket, people are more than eager to be here. Whenever there's a match, the surrounding neighbourhoods light up with the buzz. Besides the main attraction of cricket, the stadium comes with the added benefit of a stadium market that draws people in search of furniture.

National Zoo

Located on one side of Mirpur, the National Zoo is the largest zoo in the country, boasting an array of animals and species. Children or adults alike, the zoo is a point of interest for everyone. With two lakes within its huge premises, it's no wonder this is a popular place, not only to local residents, but to people all over the country. Whatever mood you are in, the zoological diversity and the open sky will surely make it a soothing experience.

Mirpur Beribadh. Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

Face of Nature

It's not just the zoo, there are more places around Mirpur that can offer you a respite from your metropolitan life. With the river Turag flowing right beside Mirpur, there are plenty of places where one may get a glimpse of nature, something that has become quite rare in Dhaka. The Mirpur Beribadh is one such place that stands on the bank of the river with a spectacular view. If you just cross the road, you can find yourself in the Botanical Garden, a place not only soothing but also educational for those who are interested.

Love Road in Mirpur Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

Lively Hangout Places

Perhaps one of the most important factors about any neighbourhood is how friendly and accommodating it is. Mirpur offers both with the numerous hangout places it offers. The most popular hangout place in the neighbourhood under open sky has to be Love Road. Street food, music and youth — all these make it a lively experience. There's Mirpur-1 for those who are looking to window shop or catch a movie or just roam around and grab a cup of coffee.

Book market in Mirpur, Photo: Palash Khan

Book Market

The second-hand book market in Mirpur is one of few such markets in Dhaka. Starting from the stadium gate, it expands towards Mirpur-10 roundabout and sometimes, stray shops are spotted even beyond that. With a large collection and affordable price, it's the place to be if you are interested in books. With effort and time, one can even find antique books here as well. And of course, academic books.

Of course, there are more interesting places in Mirpur, such as the Benaroshi Polli, Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium, Currency Museum etc. For locals to just sit back and take it easy for a day or for visitors to roam around, Mirpur is a great place.