Abahani thump Ajax to keep title race poised for thrilling end

Braces from Devinder Walmiki and Ashraful Islam helped Abahani keep their title hopes alive as they handed a 5-0 thumping to Ajax Sporting Club in a Super Six fixture of the Dhaka Premier Division Hockey League on Monday.

At Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Abahani stamped their authority from the onset, with their Indian recruit Walmiki striking in the fourth minute through a field goal before Ashraful converted a penalty corner to extend the lead in the 17th minute.

The Sky Blues were all over Ajax in the third and penultimate quarter, which saw Walmiki's compatriot Venkatesh Kenche finding the back of net to cap off an emphatic win.

The three points takes Abahani on 34 points after 14 matches, two ahead of second-placed Mohammedan Sporting Club but the Black and Whites have played a game less and one of their two opponents in remaining matches involve the Sky Blues.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club might fancy their chances to have the last laugh as the holders, on 31 points after 13 matches, have Usha Krira Chakra and Police FC to tackle.