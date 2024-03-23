Police arrest Mariners' winning spree

An action from the match between Usha KC and Sadharan Bima. Photo: BHF

Defending champions Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club dropped more points in the Green Delta Insurance Dhaka Premier Division Hockey League with a 5-5 draw against Bangladesh Police at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Mariners, who started the campaign with a defeat against Usha KC before registering four victories, relinquished a two-goal advantage to drop further in the title race.

After six matches, Mariners have 13 points while Abahani lead the 11-team table with 18 points. Usha, who beat Sadharan Bima 5-1 earlier in the day, have 15 points from six matches.

Shohanur Rahman Sabuj scored two goals for Mariners while Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Mainul Islam Koushik and Rajinder Singh scored a goal apiece. Abdul Malek and Gurjeet Singh scored two goals apiece while Rezaul Ahmed Ratul scored the other for Police.

Meanwhile, Indian recruit Mohammad Sharik scored a hattrick in Usha's big win, with Tyeb Ali and Aniket Gaurav scoring the other two gaols. Parvez Mosharraf scored the consolation goal for Sadharan Bima.