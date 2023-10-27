Tougher challenges bring greater rewards

Lack of matches against higher ranked opponents has been a long-standing problem for the Bangladesh men's football team in the international arena.

But since June of this year, Bangladesh have enjoyed a rare spell of consistent matches against better ranked teams, which paved the way for them to reach their best standing in the FIFA rankings in over four years.

On Thursday, Bangladesh climbed six spots to reach 183 in the FIFA rankings - their best standing since July 2019 when they ranked 182.

The rise in the rankings was a direct result of their 3-2 aggregate victory over the Maldives in their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers this month and an indirect outcome of what they had been doing in the past five or so months.

Since June, Bangladesh have played thrice against the Maldives, twice against Afghanistan, once against Lebanon and Kuwait.

Although the matches against Lebanon and Kuwait, which were part of the SAFF Championship, ended in defeats, Javier Cabrera's men displayed a spirited show against teams that were miles ahead of them in the rankings.

Against Afghanistan, a team that's still 29 spots ahead of Bangladesh in the rankings, Bangladesh managed to secure a couple of draws at home last month.

Even though Bangladesh didn't win against the likes of Lebanon, Kuwait and Afghanistan, there was much to like from the team's performance as it seemed that the Cabrera's charges were consistently punching above their weight.

Bangladesh showed their best against the higher Maldives, defeating them 3-1 in SAFF, before the dramatic victory on aggregate that gave Bangladesh the ticket to the second round of the qualifiers.

The recent good performances have opened the doors for even bigger challenges for the national team.

They are now in Group I of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier alongside teams like the 27th-ranked Australia, 96th-placed Palestine and 104th-ranked Lebanon.

The next stage of the qualifiers will begin on November 16, with an away fixture against Australia in Melbourne.

Till next year's June, Bangladesh will have the opportunity to play six matches against these three top sides, which is a great chance for them to test themselves against better teams and improve as a unit.

Cabrera also has a young team at his disposal with the likes of winger Rabib Hossain, goalkeeper Mitul Marma and forward Sheikh Morsalin.

A positive result against a side like Australia, who took on eventual World Champions Argentina in the second round of last year's Qatar World Cup, is out of the question for Bangladesh.

But if Cabrera's charges can put forth a good showing against a side, against which Bangladesh had suffered a 5-0 and 4-0 drubbing during the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, would be a great result.

A good showing against them will also give them a boost before taking on Lebanon and Palestine, against Cabrera's men might even fancy their chances and make an even bigger jump in the FIFA rankings.