Booters off to Australia

Bangladesh coach Jaiver Cabrera pinned hopes on old guns that played the pre-qualifiers against Maldives, with only Sheikh Morsalin added to the final 23-member squad of the national football team for the World Cup Qualifiers tie against Australia.

A 32-member contingent was scheduled to fly out for Melbourne earlier tonight for the game against the Socceroos on November 16.

Cabrera dropped seven members -- Mahfuz Hasan Pritom, Raidul Hasan, Alamgir Molla, Chandon Roy, Rahimuddin, Dipok Roy and Arman Faisal Akash - from the 30-member preliminary squad that began their preparation for Australia and Lebanon ties on November 6.

Squad: Mehdi Hasan Sraban, Mitul Marma, Pappu Hossain, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Bishwanath Ghosh, Sakil Hossain, Rahmat Mia, Saad Uddin, Isa Faisal, Murad Hasan, Jamal Bhuiyan, Sohel Rana, Md Sohel Rana, Mohammad Ridoy, Rabiul Hasan, Jayed Ahmed, Faisal Ahmed Fahim, Mohammad Ibrahim, Suman Reza, Rakib Hossain, Rafqiul Islam, Mojibur Rahman Jony and Sheikh Morsalin