We deserved at least a point: Cabrera after 2-1 loss against Singapore

Despite a 2-1 defeat to Singapore in their Asian Cup Qualifiers encounter at the National Stadium on Tuesday, Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera insisted his side was the better team and described the result as deeply disappointing.

Expectations had soared following Bangladesh's performance against India in March. Tickets for the Bangladesh–Singapore clash sold out within hours, and fans began arriving at the stadium two to three hours before kickoff, only to depart disheartened after the final whistle.

Tensions spilled over during the second-half, with bottles being thrown onto the pitch. Cabrera later clarified that the fans' frustration was directed at the referee, not the players.

"There can be some disappointment for sure and some supporters that can be frustrated," Cabrera said at the post-match press conference on Tuesday. "If you look back at the performance with some perspective, we were right there against a good team. I don't think they were better than us; at times, we were the better side. If the match had ended in a 2-2 draw, that would probably have been the fairest result. I understand that expectations were high, but the result was a disappointing one."

Bangladesh went behind at the stroke of half-time when Song Uiyong volleyed home after Harris Harun delivered a cross across the goal following a throw-in which Mitul Marma could only half-clear. The National Stadium was stunned into complete silence 12 minutes after restart when Sinagpore's prolific striker Iskhan Fandi smarly drilled home a powerful diagonal shot after Mitul's parry to the striker following a powerful shot from Hami Syahin from outside the box.

Although Rakib Hossain's 67th minute strike had given the hosts a chance of a comeback after going 2-0 down, and the confidence of applying heavy pressure on the visitors in the last 20 minutes, the equalising goal never came.

Cabrera acknowledged that his players struggled under pressure in the first-half, committing mistakes that cost them. Although they fought back in the second-half, it was not enough to secure the desired outcome.

"It's a tough result to accept. It could happen, but we didn't expect this outcome," he said. "We started the match just as we wanted — energetic, pressing high — but we made mistakes in the first 15 to 20 minutes. After that, our energy and intensity dropped. Singapore grew in confidence — they're a quality team, comfortable on the ball. We struggled and conceded a goal we could have avoided before halftime.

"We should be proud of our second-half performance. The players were brave and gave everything. We created chances and probably deserved at least a point. But again, they had their moments too, and sometimes the game swings at the end — we have to accept that."

Star footballer Hamza Choudhury, who had shone against India, along with debutant Shamit Shome, appeared less assured at times but Cabrera stood by his high-profile players.

"It was more difficult to manage than the match in India," Cabrera explained. "India pressed higher and left space for us to attack, but Singapore didn't give us that. They were very compact inside, which is usually where you find Hamza and Shamit. So it's not about Hamza specifically — it was simply a tougher kind of game to manage.

"In attack especially, it was harder for our main players to stand out. But Hamza, like the others, was very energetic. He led from within and gave his best. And again, these things happen when you're up against a team like Singapore."

Cabrera also praised Shome's overall contribution despite a shaky start.

"I think Shamit was good. He probably struggled a bit in the first half, as did the rest of the team in adjusting to the pressure. But once we readjusted, he performed well — good actions in the final third, solid final passes. I think it was a good debut."