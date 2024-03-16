We will be ready for Palestine: Cabrera

Bangladesh national team head coach Javier Cabrera said that his side's ongoing training camp in Al Taif City in Saudi Arabia has been a success and that his side will be well-prepared to take on Palestine in their forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers match on March 21 in Kuwait.

"The camp, like the previous year's one, was a great experience for the team and definitely, we are better team than what we were before coming here. We are little closer to the Palestine tie and we will be ready for March 21," Cabrera was quoted as saying in a video footage sent by Bangladesh Football Federation.

Bangladesh played the second of their two practice matches against Sudan on Thursday, where they lost 3-0.

Earlier on Monday, Cabrera's charges had earned a goalless draw against the African opponents, who are ranked 127th in the FIFA rankings.

Even though the team lost, Cabrera was happy with the fight his charges displayed.

"Today [Thursday] we struggled [against Sudan] in mostly the physical aspect. We saw a very aggressive Sudan. We struggled a little bit in building up situation but the team gave a huge fight again. So definitely there were very positive feedbacks and positive outcomes in both games against Sudan which we believe is very similar to Palestine in terms of physicality."

Bangladesh national team manager Amer Khan told The Daily Star that Bangladesh tried all of their players in the second match in a bid to try out everyone before the ties against Palestine.

"We could've gained more confidence had we produced another good result against Sudan. But yesterday [Thursday] Sudan seemed very serious about the match while our coach tried out players in different positions. After the match, Jaiver told me that he is satisfied," Amer said.

Amer believes Bangladesh can give a good fight against strong Palestine if the players don't lose their concentration.

"What I have seen in the national team is that the team suffers whenever the players lose their concentration while arguing with match officials, arguing with opponents or make mistakes on the ground," Amer said.

"No doubt, Palestine is a strong team and I think if the players can concentrate on the game, then they can give a good fight against the opponents."

The former national player also said that the players were given rest yesterday and the coaching staff analysed the match footage of the two practice games.

