Fernandes misses penalty as Fulham hold Man Utd to 1-1 draw

Fulham held visitors Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday after Emile Smith Rowe equalised for the hosts with his first touch as a substitute to cancel out an own goal while Bruno Fernandes missed a first-half penalty.

After Leny Yoro's header took a deflection off Rodrigo Muniz's back to open United's account this season, Smith Rowe scored 93 seconds after coming on as the two teams seeking their first win of the campaign shared the spoils.

"We are very competitive in training, we all want to score goals and contribute to the team. We know when we come off the bench we have to work hard and try and score," Smith Rowe told Sky Sports.

It was a first point for Fulham against United in nine home gamesas they moved up to 13th with two points while Ruben Amorim's side are 16th with just a point from two games.

United made their intentions clear early on when Matheus Cunha had two shots on goal in the first two minutes, the first a powerful long-range effort that flew over the bar and the second a shot that came off the post with the keeper beaten.

The electric Cunha had a third chance when he plucked the ball from the sky after goalkeeper Altay Bayindir launched it long, but as the crowd held its breath when the Brazilian controlled it in the box, his shot was well saved by Bernd Leno.

Fulham nearly shot themselves in the foot when Calvin Bassey grappled with Mason Mount in the box before a set-piece and then threw the midfielder to the ground.

Referee Chris Kavanagh checked the VAR screen and announced his decision to award a penalty on his microphone for all to hear.

FERNANDES SKIES PENALTY

Fernandes, usually composed and often decisive, looked irritated when the referee accidentally bumped into him before his run-up and Craven Cottage erupted when the Portuguese playmaker skied his spot-kick.

But United finally drew first blood in the second half when they scored from a corner.

Yoro rose up to meet Bryan Mbeumo's cross and his header was deflected into the net after it came off Muniz's back.

United's lead did not last long and when Marco Silva threw Smith Rowe on as a substitute, the midfielder drifted into the six-yard box to stab home a cross from Iwobi.

"It was really quick, I know when Alex gets the ball, I know his trademark cross and I have to be there to finish," Smith Rowe said.

The goal put a spring in Fulham's step and they pinned United back in their own half, pressing high to win the ball back and occasionally carving the defence open but failing to test the keeper.

Harry Maguire nearly had his moment when he came on in the 87th minute and his header at the back post from another United corner could have settled the contest but it went wide.