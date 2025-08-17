Football
Reuters, London
Sun Aug 17, 2025 09:07 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 09:27 PM

Football
Football

Chelsea held to 0-0 draw at home by Crystal Palace

Sun Aug 17, 2025 09:07 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 09:27 PM
Reuters, London
Sun Aug 17, 2025 09:07 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 09:27 PM
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze in action with Chelsea's Reece James. Photo: Reuters

Chelsea survived an early scare when Crystal Palace had an Eberechi Eze goal controversially disallowed in a scrappy 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea, whose last competitive outing was winning the Club World Cup last month, failed to stamp their authority on the game against the FA Cup holders in warm southwest London sunshine.

The visitors looked to have taken the lead in the 13th minute but referee Darren England consulted the pitchside monitor and ruled Palace captain Marc Guehi, who shoved Moises Caicedo out of the way, was too close to Chelsea's defensive wall when Eze took a free kick on the edge of the area.

Chelsea, who finished fourth last season and won the Conference League, gave starts to some of their recent youthful signings including Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, but it was 18-year-old Brazilian substitute Estevao who made the most impact, with a lively performance down the right wing.

