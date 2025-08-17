Haaland fires Man City to opening win at Wolves

Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland (R) celebrates scoring their third goal with Manchester City's Norwegian midfielder #52 Oscar Bobb (L) during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on August 16, 2025. Photo: AFP

Manchester City signalled their intent to take back the Premier League title as Erling Haaland struck twice in a 4-0 win at Wolves on Saturday to begin their campaign.

After four consecutive titles, City finished a distant third last season as Pep Guardiola's men failed to win any trophy for the first time in eight years.

New signings Tijjani Reijnders, who was the star of the show at Molineux, and Rayan Cherki were also on target to give Guardiola hope his side will be back in the title race this season.

Guardiola made a bold call amid ongoing uncertainty over City's goalkeeping situation.

James Trafford made his first senior appearance for the club after returning for a second spell at the Etihad from Burnley.

Ederson was not in the travelling squad as he is reportedly close to a move to Galatasaray, which could see City pursue a deal for out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Wolves are among the favourites to be relegated after losing talisman Matheus Cunha to Manchester United.

Vitor Pereira's were ultimately well beaten, but the outcome could have been very different had they made the most of an uncertain City start.

Marshall Munetsi powered a header into the bottom corner but was flagged offside.

Instead, the game swung decisively in City's favour with two goals in three minutes, thanks to Reijnders creativity and goal threat from midfield.

The £46.5 million ($63 million) signing from AC Milan jinked through the Wolves midfield before dinking a pass into Rico Lewis, who squared for Haaland to tap in at the back post.

Moments later Oscar Bobb released Reijnders to arrow in a precise finish on his left foot.

Trafford did not have many saves to make, but showed his ability with his feet to begin a flowing move for City's third.

The England goalkeeper cushioned a long pass into Reijnders, who played a one-two with Bobb, before cutting the ball back for a clinical Haaland finish.

Haaland was denied the chance to net a hat-trick as he was replaced by Cherki 17 minutes from time.

The French international took just another eight minutes to make his mark by picking out the bottom corner from outside the box.

Tougher tests of this new-look City are around the corner with Tottenham, Brighton, Arsenal and Manchester United in their next four league games.

But the convincing nature of victory was more like the City of old, which will strike fear into their title rivals.