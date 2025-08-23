Newcastle can't win in Isak stand-off, says Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said on Friday his club cannot win in the saga over star striker Alexander Isak's future.

The Swede, who was the Premier League's second top scorer last season and netted the winner to win the League Cup in March, went public this week on his desire to leave Tyneside, amid interest from Liverpool.

Newcastle hit back with a statement of their own, denying Isak's claims that promises had been broken towards the player.

According to reports, Isak had been promised an improved contract only for Newcastle to hold off due to pressures of meeting financial sustainability rules.

Liverpool have reportedly had one bid of £110 million ($148 million) rejected, with the Magpies holding out for a British transfer record £150 million.

The two clubs face off in the Premier League on Monday, but 25-year-old Isak will not be involved as he continues to train apart from the rest of the Newcastle squad.

"I think it is a lose-lose situation to a degree for us because I don't think we can come out of this winning in any situation," said Howe at his pre-match press conference.

"That is why I have said all summer, it is a difficult situation for the club to manage.

"We love Alex in the sense of what he has done for this football club since he has been here, what he has contributed, what he has given, how professional he's been and this has just been an unfortunate few months that looks like it is coming to an end.

"And it will come to an end pretty quickly and then we can focus on the football again."

The transfer window will close on September 1 and Howe left the door open for Isak to be reintegrated into his squad for the rest of the season should a move not materialise.

"Alex is a fantastic player, he's a good person, a good character and a good lad," Howe added.

"If Alex wanted to come back and play for us the players would welcome him."

One of the issues holding up a potential sale of their prized asset is Newcastle's inability to so far attract new strikers to St. James' Park.

Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen are the two names currently on their wish list after failed moves for Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro among others.