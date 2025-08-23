Crystal Palace's Eze returns to boyhood club Arsenal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, it was announced Saturday, with the England international returning to his boyhood club.

No fee was disclosed but Eze has signed a four-year contract in a deal that could be worth up to £68 million ($92 million) after Arsenal scuppered Eze's proposed move to their arch north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

"We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal," said Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

"He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today.

"His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon."

Eze becomes Arsenal's seventh signing of a summer transfer window where they have now spent some £250 million following the arrivals of Viktor Gyokeres, Cristhian Mosquera, Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke.

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for each of the past three seasons and last won a trophy five years ago.

But Eze's signing is a further indication of their determination to end a 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

Arsenal's move -– for a reported initial fee of £60 million prior to performance related add-ons –- sees Eze returning to his boyhood club, with the 27-year-old having started his career at the Gunners' academy before being released.

His signing was announced shortly before Arsenal's first Premier League home game of the season, against Leeds, on Saturday.

Eze arrives at the Emirates assured of a place in Palace history after scoring the winning goal in the Eagles' FA Cup final victory against Manchester City in May to secure the south London club's first major trophy.