Zirkzee an instant hero as Man Utd beat Fulham in Premier League opener

Manchester United's Dutch striker #11 Joshua Zirkzee (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 16, 2024. Photo: AFP

Joshua Zirkzee made himself a Manchester United hero on his debut with a late winner to beat Fulham 1-0 in the opening match of the Premier League season on Friday.

Zirkzee, lacking match fitness after his £36.5m ($47 million) move from Bologna last month, came on only for the final half hour.

The Dutch international saved the Red Devils from a frustrating evening at Old Trafford when he poked in Alejandro Garnacho's cross on 87 minutes.

"To win here in my first home game and to grab a goal, it couldn't be better," said Zirkzee.

"I've been told (scoring at the Stretford End) is one of the best feelings at Manchester United. I'm so thankful and blessed I could experience it in my first game. It's an amazing feeling."

United boss Erik ten Hag survived at the end of last season, despite finishing eighth in the Premier League, thanks to winning the FA Cup.

Whether that shock victory over rivals and English champions Manchester City in May could be a springboard remains to be seen after a performance that was eerily reminiscent of many last season.

"I have seen many spaces where we have to improve but that is normal," said Ten Hag. "It (the win) is good to strengthen the belief."

The Dutchman revealed on the eve of the game that his side were "not ready" for the new campaign with key players missing through injury or a lack of match fitness, and it showed.

Bruno Fernandes started in a centre-forward role in the absence of Rasmus Hojlund, while Zirkzee was on the bench after returning to pre-season late following Euro 2024.

Noussair Mazraoui was thrown straight into the starting line-up at left-back after joining from Bayern Munich this week.

But there was no place in the squad for Jadon Sancho even though the winger and Ten Hag appeared to have settled their differences.

Fulham won at Old Trafford last season for the first time in 20 years in February during a torrid campaign for United.

Little seemed to have changed in the opening 20 minutes as the visitors started confidently and Andre Onana did well to prevent Kenny Tete's dipping effort finding the top corner.

But United grew into the game after a slow start.

'Kill in the box'

Twice Fernandes missed huge chances by firing too close to Bernd Leno before the German goalkeeper spread himself brilliantly to this time deny Mason Mount a rare goal since his move from Chelsea just over a year ago.

"We created a lot of chances and we should have scored earlier," added Ten Hag. "That is the only criticism of the team: kill in the box!"

Ten Hag turned to Garnacho and Zirkzee from the bench in the search of a winner.

In doing so United left themselves open and Fulham could have secured another famous three points at the Theatre of Dreams.

Andreas Pereira's poor pass cost Alex Iwobi the chance to run clean through on goal.

Moments later Lisandro Martinez produced a goal-saving clearance from Pereira's dangerous low cross.

Instead it was the home side that snatched all three points.

Garnacho's ball from the right was not the best, but Zirkzee managed to get a toe on it to divert it beyond Leno into the far corner.

United should have had a second in stoppage time when Garnacho somehow skewed wide with an open goal to aim at from Marcus Rashford's unselfish pass.

But United held on to give Ten Hag the winning start he badly needed.