Football
Reuters, Amsterdam
Wed Jan 10, 2024 11:40 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 11:43 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Overmars banned from world football over inappropriate behaviour

Reuters, Amsterdam
Wed Jan 10, 2024 11:40 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 11:43 AM
Marc Overmars

Former Netherlands international Marc Overmars will not be allowed to hold any position in professional football for at least a year, due to his inappropriate behaviour towards women at Ajax Amsterdam, Dutch newspaper NRC reported on Tuesday.

NRC quoted world football body FIFA as saying it had taken over the suspension handed to Overmars in the Netherlands late last year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Overmars quit his job at Ajax in February 2022, admitting to "unacceptable" behaviour after it emerged within the club that he had sent inappropriate messages and photographs to several women who worked there.

An independent sports tribunal last year banned Overmars from any position in Dutch football for two years over the incidents, with one year suspended.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) then asked FIFA to turn the domestic suspension into a global one.

Overmars is technical director at Belgian side Royal Antwerp, who he joined shortly after his sudden departure from Ajax.

FIFA and the KNVB did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Overmars told NRC that the former Netherlands, Arsenal and Barcelona winger was informed of the suspension, but was not yet ready to comment.

Overmars could appeal FIFA's sanction, the newspaper said.

Related topic:
Ajax AmsterdamNetherlandsMarc Overmarsfootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Roord on target as Dutch march past South Africa

Engelbrecht, Van Beek hit maiden ODI fifties to rescue Dutch

Former national footballer Zahirul Haque passes away at age 89

Former national footballer Zahirul Haque no more

3d ago

Barca edge brave Barbastro to reach Copa del Rey last 16

2d ago

German football mourns 'sublime' Beckenbauer

1d ago
মির্জা ফখরুলের জামিন প্রশ্নে রুল খারিজ করলেন হাইকোর্ট
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মির্জা ফখরুলের জামিন প্রশ্নে রুল খারিজ করলেন হাইকোর্ট

আজ বিচারপতি মো. সেলিম ও বিচারপতি শাহেদ নুরুদ্দিনের হাইকোর্ট বেঞ্চ এই রুল খারিজ করেন।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচন নিয়ে ‘হতাশা’র যে প্রতিক্রিয়া জানাল কানাডা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X