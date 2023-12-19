Football
AFP, Miami
Tue Dec 19, 2023 09:06 AM
Last update on: Tue Dec 19, 2023 09:12 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Messi to face boyhood club Newell's in friendly

AFP, Miami
Tue Dec 19, 2023 09:06 AM Last update on: Tue Dec 19, 2023 09:12 AM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Lionel Messi is expected to line-up against his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys after the Argentine team agreed to a pre-season friendly game at Inter Miami in February.

The Major League Soccer club announced on Monday that they would host Newell's at their DRV PNK Stadium on February 15.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Newell's are based in the city of Rosario where Messi was born and grew up, playing for their youth team before moving to Spanish club Barcelona aged 13.

Inter coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino also hails from the city and played for the club in three spells before returning as the team's coach in 2012.

Messi poses with members of the Newell’s board in 2019 in Buenos Aires. PHOTO: Newell's Old Boys

"I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell's to our home here in Miami. It will be a special match due to everything Newell's Old Boys means to me," Martino said.

"It will also be a good opportunity to prepare for what will surely be an exciting season," he added.

The fixture is the latest in a busy pre-season schedule for Miami who will kick-off the preparations by facing the El Salvador national team in San Salvador on January 19.

The club will then play two games in Saudi Arabia, including against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, before games in Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Related topic:
Lionel MessiInter MiamiNewell's Old Boysfootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Messi confirms he will not leave Inter Miami on loan

Messi at Inter Miami is 'our gift to America', says Beckham

No place for Messi in MLS Best 11

2w ago

Messi's Miami to tour China

Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention

তেজগাঁওয়ে ট্রেনে আগুন
|বাংলাদেশ

তেজগাঁওয়ে ট্রেনে আগুন, মা-ছেলেসহ ৪ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

সকাল ৭টার দিকে চার জনের মরদেহ ঢাকা মেডিকেল কলেজ (ঢামেক) হাসপাতালে নিয়ে আসে রেলওয়ে থানা পুলিশ। তাদের মধ্যে দুজনের পরিচয় জানা গেছে।

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনী প্রচার-প্রচারণা: যা করা যাবে, যা যাবে না

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification