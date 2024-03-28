Football
Reuters
Thu Mar 28, 2024 09:12 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 09:19 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Messi appearance could see 22-year-old attendance record break in MLS

Reuters
Thu Mar 28, 2024 09:12 AM Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 09:19 AM
PHOTO: REUTERS

The New England Revolution are on track to break a 22-year-old attendance record when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami visit on April 27.

The Revs announced Wednesday that more than 60,000 tickets already have been sold, leaving fewer than 5,000 still available for the match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

New England's current attendance record is 61,316, established for the 2002 MLS Cup when the Los Angeles Galaxy posted a 1-0 win over the Revolution.

Messi's attendance is not guaranteed. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has missed Miami's last two MLS matches due to a hamstring injury.

Messi, 36, has recorded three goals and one assist in three MLS matches this season. The Argentina international signed with Inter Miami last July.

Related topic:
Lionel MessiNew England RevolutionMLSInter Miami
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Messi and Co embark on ‘complicated’ mission

Learning from the GOAT Lionel Messi: Fernandez after stunning free-kick

Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with injury

1w ago

We are making Messi work too hard, Martino tells Miami

3w ago

Messi and Suarez fire Miami into CONCACAF quarters

2w ago
কুড়িগ্রাম অর্থনৈতিক অঞ্চল
|অর্থনীতি

আজ কুড়িগ্রামে অর্থনৈতিক অঞ্চল দেখতে যাচ্ছেন ভুটানের রাজা ওয়াংচুক

দরিদ্রতাকে বিদায় জানানোর স্বপ্ন দেখছেন কুড়িগ্রামবাসী।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রাতের আঁধারে যুবকের মরদেহ ফেরত দিলো বিএসএফ

১১ মিনিট আগে
push notification