Messi-less Argentina get easy win against El Salvador

Argentina's midfielder Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring a goal during their international friendly against El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on March 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

Argentina were without their captain Lionel Messi but the world champions faced no trouble against El Salvador as they cruised to a 3-0 victory in a FIFA friendly at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia today.

Cristian Romero, Enzo Fernandez, and Giovani Lo Celso got their names on the scoresheet as the Albiceleste got victory in their very first match of 2024.

Romero opened the scoring when he headed in from a corner in the 16th minute of the game.

Enzo then doubled the lead just minutes before half-time as he tapped in after getting the ball at the left post following a mishit volley from Lo Celso.

Lo Celso further stretched the lead for Argentina in the 52nd minute when he was played through by Lautaro Martinez. He beat El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez and found the bottom left corner with a sharp left-footed finish.

Argentina, missing their regular skipper Messi due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during during Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions League game against Nashville SC on March 13, were captained by Angel Di Maria in this game.

Argentina will take on Costa Rica next on March 27 in Los Angeles. The friendlies are games through which the reigning world champions can ramp up their preparations for Copa America 2024 in June.

