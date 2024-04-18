Football
Sports Reporter
Thu Apr 18, 2024 09:40 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 09:46 PM

Football

Papon seeks Argentina’s help in developing Bangladesh football

Sports Reporter
Thu Apr 18, 2024 09:40 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 09:46 PM
Photo: Collected

Nazmul Hassan Papon, the youth and sports minister of Bangladesh, sought assistance from Argentina for developing the country's football and promised to extend Bangladesh's help to develop Argentina's cricket during a courtesy meeting at the Sports Ministry today with Marcelo C. Cesa, the ambassador to Bangladesh.

"They [Argentina] are world champions in football and have a heritage in football," Papon told reporters. We can take coaches from them; Our boys and girls can be sent there to receive training.

"We also have potential in hockey and they are world class in that sport. They are also interested in hockey. We will provide them the details of what we can provide them and what we can take from them."

Argentina reopened its embassy in Dhaka last year following the overwhelming support of Bangladeshis to the Argentina football team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

During his visit to Bangladesh in February 2023, Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sports Ministry at the Bangladesh Football Federation to assist the country's football.

"They also sought help from us in cricket and I assured them that we are ready to provide them with everything they need. Our cricketers will play in Argentina if needed. Apart from cricket, they also showed their interest in Kabaddi as they once participated in kabaddi in Bangladesh," said Papon.  

