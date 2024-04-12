Harry Kane’s children ‘fine’ after car crash in Germany

Bayern Munich's English striker Harry Kane informed that his three eldest children are now fine after being involved in a three-car crash near Munich, Germany on Monday.

"They are fine and only went to hospital for a routine check-up," said a spokesperson for the England captain.

Bavarian Police said a Renault with four people was turning into a junction when it collided with an oncoming Mercedes carrying Kane's children - aged between three and seven - on state road 2071 in Schaftlarn. The Renault then also collided with a Land Rover.

Bavarian Police said all of the nine people involved suffered minor injuries, including one woman taken to hospital by helicopter.

Thankfully Harry Kane's children are safepic.twitter.com/sw7DWqD83i— Bayern & Football (@MunichFanpage) April 11, 2024

The striker had just landed in London for his team's Champions League quarter-final match against Arsenal the following day when the crash happened, German newspaper Bild reported.

Speaking to BBC News, Hohenschäftlarn Volunteer Fire Department chief Daniel Buck said, "The cars had a lot of damage - all of the cars. The first thing that we were seeing was a lot of injured people from all the cars.

"The good news was nobody had really strong injuries, more minor injuries, like they have pain in the neck from the head up, normally typical for a car accident. Thank God nobody was really injured. It was really lucky for all the people."