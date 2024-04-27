West Ham deal huge blow to Liverpool title hopes

Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah and manager Jurgen Klopp look dejected after the match. PHOTO: REUTERS

West Ham effectively snuffed out Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes on Saturday, coming back to draw 2-2 at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen put the home team ahead in the closing minutes of a forgettable first half but Andy Robertson levelled after the break.

A bizarre Alphonse Areola own goal 20 minutes into the second half put the visitors in front but Michail Antonio pulled West Ham level in the 77th minute.

The single point leaves Liverpool third in the table on 75 points, one behind defending champions Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

Leaders Arsenal are two points clear of Liverpool and have a game in hand.