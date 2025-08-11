Finals: When the Mo magic goes missing

For all his reputation, records, goals, and moments of wizardry, Mohamed Salah's big-stage resume has featured more penalties and near-misses than the dazzling open-play strikes fans expect. In finals, for both club and country, it's as if the football gods swap the Egyptian's golden touch for toothless displays, bad luck, and visible struggles to find his best.

Sunday's Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace was no different as the 33-year-old failed to make an impact, earning the lowest average rating based on his statistical output -- no goals, no assists, no chances created, no successful take-ons, and no accurate crosses.

While the Community Shield is not a major final and the Egyptian King most likely won't lose any sleep over the loss but it's definitely not the first time he has fell flat on such a stage. Here's a look into his stats:

Salah in finals (including Community Shield)

Finals: 13

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

Penalties scored: 2

Minutes per goal: 587

Minutes per non-penalty goal: N/A (1174 minutes played)

Finals won: 5

Finals lost: 8

*Salah has yet to score from open play in a major final and has no assists in the seven he's started for Liverpool.

*He scored penalties in the 2019 Champions League final win over Tottenham (2-0) and the 2022-23 Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

*For Egypt, he set up Mohamed Elneny in the 2017 AFCON final before Cameroon came back to win 2-1. In the 2022-23 Community Shield, he assisted Trent Alexander-Arnold's opener in a 3-1 win over City.