Pedro and Fernandez on target as Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0

Joao Pedro scored from Enzo Fernandez's corner before the Argentinian converted a penalty to give Chelsea a 2-0 home win over Fulham in the West London derby on Saturday, securing their second Premier League victory in a row.

Unbeaten Chelsea moved up to seven points from three matches as Fulham, who held Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United to 1-1 draws in their first two league games, suffered their first loss in the campaign.

"We didn't start very well, but we scored and had half-time to organise the team," Pedro told TNT Sports. "When I scored, the team had more time to organise and then go to the half-time."

The hosts had an early setback when Liam Delap went down mid-run, clutching a hamstring, in the 13th minute and walked straight into the tunnel after the medics had taken a look.

With attacker Cole Palmer also absent due to a groin injury and centre back Levi Colwill ruled out for most of the season with a cruciate ligament tear, the Club World Cup winners have now had three key players suffer injuries this month.

Fulham midfielder Joshua King found the net with a run off a counter attack, but the 18-year-old's first goal in his senior career was ruled out after a VAR check due to the visitors' Rodrigo Muniz stepping on Trevoh Chalobah's foot in the lead-up.

Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez blocked a point-blank shot to deny Muniz around the half-hour mark and the hosts began to push for a breakthrough to shake off the mounting pressure.

PEDRO STRIKES AGAIN

Tosin Adarabioyo failed to head in a Fernandez corner kick in the 43rd minute, but Fernandez stepped up again to help break the deadlock eight minutes into first-half added time.

Brazil striker Pedro leapt up to guide Fernandez's flag-kick into the net with a perfect header, scoring his fifth goal in the last five competitive matches, ensuring Chelsea went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Chelsea doubled their lead five minutes into the second half after Chalobah's shot hit Ryan Sessegnon's arm, resulting in a penalty. Fernandez made no mistake from the spot as Fulham conceded their third penalty goal in three straight league games.

Pedro almost scored his second on the hour mark but Fulham keeper Bernd Leno kept it out.

Fulham's Raul Jimenez headed wide from close range in the 87th minute, three minutes before Joachim Andersen's header off a corner was cleared off the line by Pedro, ending Fulham's hopes of a late comeback.

Fulham continue their campaign after next week's international break, hosting Leeds United on September 13, the same day that Chelsea visit Brentford.