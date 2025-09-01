Liverpool agree deal to buy Crystal Palace captain Guehi

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi's proposed transfer to Liverpool collapsed on Monday despite the Premier League champions agreeing a reported 35 million pounds deal for the England international, British media said.

The 25-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was reported to have undergone a medical in London ahead of the move but now looks set to stay at Selhurst Park.

Palace captain Guehi scored in his side's 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday after which manager Oliver Glasner it clear he did not want the defender to leave.

"This is our captain. We have to keep him. I told this to the chairman (Steve Parish)," Glasner said on Sunday.

"I like Marc, he is such a professional player and such a nice guy. For the future of Crystal Palace we have to keep him."

Palace moved to sign Toulouse youngster Jaydee Canvot on Monday but, according to reports, the London club were reluctant to allow Guehi to leave unless they signed two centre backs.

Guehi came through the ranks at Chelsea and had a loan spell at Swansea City before joining Palace in 2021 and has been a fixture in the England squad since his first senior cap in 2022.

He was a key part of the Palace team that won the club's first silverware last season, beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, and is a firm favourite with the club's fans.

The news that he is staying will be a big boost for Glasner although Palace are likely to lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Liverpool were also still to announce the completion of the British record 125 million pounds signing of Newcastle United's Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

Should that be confirmed it would push the club's summer spending beyond the 450 million pounds mark.