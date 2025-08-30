Amorim expects to stay at Man Utd as pressure mounts

Ruben Amorim is adamant he will still be in charge of Manchester United after the forthcoming international break despite the mounting pressure on the beleaguered boss.

Stunned by United's humiliating League Cup second round loss at fourth tier Grimsby on Wednesday, Amorim said "something has to change" at the club and he would "think things through" during next week's international break.

Amorim's outburst led to questions over his future at Old Trafford, with United winless in their first two Premier League games this term.

The Portuguese coach was already battling to change perceptions of his reign, which only started in November, after United suffered their worst league finish since 1973-74 last season.

But ahead of Saturday's visit from Burnley, Amorim explained his comments were made in the heat of the moment on a hugely frustrating night.

When asked if he would still be in the job when United visit Manchester City on September 14, Amorim said: "I don't know what is going to happen. That is my idea, but I'm not going to promise you nothing, what is going to be in the future.

"But I'm the manager of Manchester United, and I think that is not going to change."

Amorim responded to a question about his confidence in his ability to take United forward by simply saying: "Yes."

With a laugh, he added: "It depends on the day. But I'm confident because I saw these players play really well in tough matches. And I see it in training. That training is so much better.

"I was not surprised, I was shocked in the last game, shocked. This game was not our team, the way we are doing things. So I'm always confident in the way I manage the team."