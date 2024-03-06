Football
AFP, Manchester
Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:17 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:23 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Copenhagen boss Neestrup hopes for 'miracle' to stun Man City

AFP, Manchester
Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:17 AM Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:23 AM

FC Copenhagen manager Jacob Neestrup says his underdogs will need a "miracle" to knock out Champions League holders Manchester City in Wednesday's last 16 second leg.

Neestrup's side trail 3-1 after the first leg in Denmark and have already been written off by many pundits ahead of the return meeting in Manchester.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Given City's array of stars compared to Copenhagen's largely unheralded squad, even Neestrup conceded it would take an astonishing turn of events for Pep Guardiola's men to lose.

"We know we are 3-1 down, playing the best team in the world. It is close to impossible but we will be ready for this and will try our absolute best for Danish football," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"We might not be able to get through but it makes a massive difference if we put in a good performance rather than completely fold.

"We will do our absolute best. We will not throw in the towel. We will give everything we have got.

"It might be a miracle but we have to chase it. To finish the European campaign, even if we lose, we have to put it down as 'well done' by FC Copenhagen."

Copenhagen's hopes of causing one of the greatest Champions League upsets have not been helped by injuries to key players, including Sweden midfielder Viktor Claessen and forward Rasmus Falk.

"We know what we are up against, we know we have a lot of players injured. This is annoying but it gives the others a chance. We are not going to hide behind excuses," Neestrup said.

"Football is a game where you can be in the trenches for 35 minutes and then one moment can change it. Why not for us tomorrow?"

Related topic:
Champions LeagueManchester Cityfootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Alex Iwobi

Man Utd suffer first home defeat to Fulham in 21 years

1w ago

Pochettino hits back at bottle job jibe

6d ago

Madrid coach Ancelotti swerves Mbappe talk amid links

2w ago

Guardiola hails Haaland's 'special mentality' to seek out goals

3w ago
Jack Grealish, Pep Guardiola

Grealish must hit the ground running after injury return - Guardiola

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মুসলিম দেশগুলো অভিন্ন মুদ্রা চালু করতে পারলে ভালো হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

তুরস্কের বাণিজ্য উপমন্ত্রী মোস্তফা তুজকুর নেতৃত্বে ডি-৮ বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রীদের প্রতিনিধি দলের সঙ্গে আলাপকালে প্রধানমন্ত্রী এ কথা বলেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রযুক্তি ও স্টার্টআপ

দেড় ঘণ্টা পর ফেসবুক-মেসেঞ্জারে লগইন স্বাভাবিক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification