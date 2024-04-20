Wounded City brace for Chelsea at Wembley

Manchester City's defence of the UEFA Champions League came to a heartbreaking end when they failed to put away a resilient Real Madrid, going down 4-3 on penalties, at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The Citizens, however, have no time to dwell on the defeat as head to Wembley Stadium to defend the FA Cup and face a rejuvenated Chelsea as opponents in the semifinal of the competition today.

Pep Guardiola's side have failed to get the better of Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea this season, with both fixtures in the Premier League ending in enthralling draws (4-4 and 1-1).

City won their seventh FA Cup title last season when they beat rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the final. The tournament holders, who became the first side in the competition's 153-year history to have qualified for the last four in six straight seasons, will now have to put away Chelsea who made the played in the final five times in the past seven seasons.

Last season's treble winners only progressed from two of their six previous semifinal ties under Guardiola – against Brighton in 2019 and Sheffield United in 2023 – and three of their four losses have come against London clubs (two versus Arsenal, one against Chelsea).

Striker Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Manuel Akanji, all of whom were in discomfort before being substituted in the gruelling 120-minute duel against Real are doubtful for City.

On the other side, Chelsea boosted their hopes of a European place when they thumped Everton 6-0 in the Premier League fixture at home that headlined star player Cole Palmer, a former academy graduate of City. Palmer netted four goals, including a 30-minute complete hattrick, and went joint-top with Haaland for most goals in the league.

The Blues will be looking to turn around an already underwhelming season with the first trophy under Todd Boehly's regime. It can also come as a saving grace for Pochettino and impact his long-term future as he has come under intense criticism for failing to meet expectations after a significant splurge on signings.

Having suffered an extra-time defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final in February, Chelsea could reach both domestic cup finals in the same season for a third time, having won both in 2006-07 and lost both in 2021-22.

*Manchester City are the first team in FA Cup history to have qualified for the semi-finals of the competition in six straight seasons. However, on those six occasions that have come under Pep Guardiola, the Citizens managed to progress to the final two times.

*Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are unbeaten against City this season, with two draws (4-4 and 1-1) in the Premier League. City have also not lost to The Blues in their last eight meetings in all competitions.

*Chelsea have qualified for the final of the FA Cup five times in the past seven seasons.

*Pochettino has failed to progress from four of his eight major semifinals. He has lost both of his previous FA Cup semis (with Tottenham in 2017 and 2018), as well as his only semifinal against Guardiola (with PSG in the Champions League in 2021).