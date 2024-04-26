Football
AFP, Munich
Fri Apr 26, 2024 06:16 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 06:20 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Gnabry to return, Sane doubtful for Bayern's Real clash

AFP, Munich
Fri Apr 26, 2024 06:16 PM Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 06:20 PM
Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said forward Serge Gnabry "will play and will score" in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Real Madrid, but Leroy Sane's status for the match is in doubt.

Gnabry scored a goal in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of the quarter-finals on April 9 before he suffered a muscle injury. Tuchel said he would return next week but would not reveal whether he would start.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Former Manchester City winger Sane is less likely to feature though because of a pubic bone injury, with Tuchel saying Bayern need to "take it day by day."

Centre-back Dayot Upamecano is also a doubt after spraining his ankle in training. Six-time European champions Bayern are already without Kingsley Coman, Sacha Boey and Bouna Sarr for the match.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's home game with Eintracht Frankfurt, Tuchel refused to be drawn on rumours that former Manchester United and RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick was set to take over as Bayern boss in the summer.

Tuchel is set to depart at the end of the season, but he said he was cutting out the noise about his replacement and focusing on football.

"I'm putting my headphones on noise-cancelling and ignoring it. The topic won't help me tomorrow or on Tuesday -- and it's not my topic anyway.

"The next 11 days cannot be about anything other than football."

Related topic:
Bayern MunichThomas TuchelSerge Gnabryleroy saneBundesligaBundesliga 2023-24UCLChampions Leagueucl 2023-24
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sommer the Superman!

1y ago

Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta

1w ago

Dressing room unrest may galvanise Bayern, says Guardiola

1y ago

Stuttgart close in on Bayern

1m ago

Leveraging fairytale flame

6d ago
ওবায়দুল কাদের
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বাংলাদেশের উন্নয়ন নিয়ে পাকিস্তান প্রশংসা করে, অথচ বিএনপি উন্নয়ন দেখতে পায় না’

‘দেশের উন্নয়ন নিয়ে এতটা হীন মনোবৃত্তির পরিচয় তারা দিচ্ছে। পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য থেকে তাদের বাস্তবতা বোঝা উচিত।’

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|আবহাওয়া

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় আজ দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৪২.৭ ডিগ্রি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification