‘Didn’t give Palmer the minutes he deserved’: Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola opened up on Cole Palmer's departure from the club to Chelsea, saying that he couldn't give the English player the minutes he deserved.

"He [Palmer] was asking for two seasons to leave and I said stay. He said he wanted to leave. What could we do? I said stay because Riyad [Mahrez] is gone but for two seasons he wanted to leave," Goal.com quoted Guardiola.

Palmer has been a rare bright spot in a troubled season for the Blues following his big-money summer move from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has quickly established himself as a key player for Mauricio Pochettino's side with his impressive goals and performances and has also forced himself into the England reckoning ahead of Euro 2024.

Guardiola went on to praise Palmer for his performances at Chelsea.

"Playing that level is exceptional. He's an exceptional player. I didn't give the minutes that maybe he deserved and now he has at Chelsea. I understand completely. He's a shy guy with a lot of potential. It is what it is. He's playing fantastic so what can I say, the decision has been made for many reasons."

Palmer will come up against his former team-mates on Saturday at Wembley Stadium when Chelsea take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.