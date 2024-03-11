Cabrera happy with draw against Sudan in practice match

Bangladesh football team played out a goalless draw against higher-ranked Sudan in an unofficial practice match in Saudi Arabia on Sunday as part of their preparation ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches against Palestine.

It was the first of two practice matches against the 127th-ranked Sudan before the booters head to Kuwait on March 17 to play the away match against Palestine on March 21.

Bangladesh's Spanish coach Javier Cabrera was clearly happy with the performance his charges put against Sudan following a seven-day preparation in Al Taif city.

"It has been very positive for the first test. It was an important day not because of the result which wasn't the priority in any case but the priority was how much we evolved after coming here in the last 7 days and it was a very positive performance," said Cabrera in a video message sent by Bangladesh Football Federation on Monday.

"Some 24 players played and everyone performed well and took one more step forward in the preparation," said the Spanish adding that Bangladesh are in the right direction.

He informed that the boys will take rest today before getting ready for the second match on March 14.