Football
Star Sports Report 
Wed Mar 6, 2024 10:42 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 11:06 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Bangladesh footballers cheer on Tigers' success

Star Sports Report 
Wed Mar 6, 2024 10:42 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 11:06 PM

Bangladesh football team congratulated the cricket team on their comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

Javier Cabera's side travelled to Saudi Arabia on March 3 for a two-week training camp to prepare for their World Cup Qualifiers against Palestine on March 21 and 26 respectively. 

In a video published by Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) official account on Facebook, the football team, who are in Saudi Arabia, were seen cheering for the cricket team while watching the match on centre-back Topu Barman's mobile phone inside the team bus. 

"Congratulations! Bangladesh National Cricket Team," the BFF captioned.

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs Sri LankaBFFBangladesh Football Team
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BCB extends help to ailing Mohsin

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Key stats

2d ago

Morsalin recalled to national team

Angelo Mathews timed out

Can “Spirit of Cricket” and “Laws of Cricket” coexist?

Coin-toss chaos

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজধানীতে ৬৪ হাজারের মধ্যে ‘ব্যবহারের অনুমোদন’ আছে সর্বোচ্চ ৩২০০ ভবনের

মহানগর ইমারত নির্মাণ বিধিমালায় বলা হয়েছে, কোনো ভবনে বসবাস বা ব্যবহারের আগে রাজধানী উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ থেকে ব্যবহার বা বসবাস সনদ নিতে হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শিক্ষকের কাছ থেকে ‘জব্দ করা’ মাদক গেল কোথায়

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification