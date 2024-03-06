Bangladesh footballers cheer on Tigers' success

Bangladesh football team congratulated the cricket team on their comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Javier Cabera's side travelled to Saudi Arabia on March 3 for a two-week training camp to prepare for their World Cup Qualifiers against Palestine on March 21 and 26 respectively.

In a video published by Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) official account on Facebook, the football team, who are in Saudi Arabia, were seen cheering for the cricket team while watching the match on centre-back Topu Barman's mobile phone inside the team bus.

"Congratulations! Bangladesh National Cricket Team," the BFF captioned.